Should RRR Go To The Oscars?

Is S S Rajamouli's RRR going to the Oscars?

While there is buzz surrounding RRR, sources in the know say these stories of RRR being Oscar-bound are baseless.

"The committee to decide which film will go to the Oscars in 2023 has not even been formed as yet. Where is the question of RRR or any film being up for reckoning at this stage when we don't even know the quality of films to come for the rest of the year?" an informed source asks Subhash K Jha.

Apparently, Rajamouli believes his film is Oscar-bound and sources from Hyderabad say the RRR team is setting aside a huge budget for its Oscar promotion in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Darlings may also be a strong contender.

Jasmeet K Reen's film tackles the contemporary and relevant theme of domestic abuse in a lighthearted tone.

Darlings is topical and timeless, and it also normalises the Muslim community in India.

Furthermore, Netflix with its global image and monetary clout will promote the film effectively for the Oscars.

"Darlings stands a sporting chance of finally bringing the Oscar for India," informs a source closely affiliated to the committee for the selection of the Oscar jury.

