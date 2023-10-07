News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'She wanted her voice to be part of the Ram Mandir'

'She wanted her voice to be part of the Ram Mandir'

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 07, 2023 10:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lata Mangeshkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lata Mangeshkar/Facebook

Lata Mangeshkar may have left us, but her voice continues to resonate.

Subhash K Jha has learnt that the icon recorded some Ram bhajans, shlokas and chants in her final days.

"These Ram bhajans are the last recordings of Lataji. She could barely stand on her feet, but she summoned Composer Mayuresh Pai and told him she wanted to do some handpicked Ram bhajans, shlokas and chants for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. She wanted them played at its inauguration, expected to happen in January 2024," informs a source close to the Mangeshkar family.

 

IMAGE: Lata Mangeshkar with Mayuresh Pai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayuresh Pai/Facebook

Confirming this recording, Pai says, "She was singing and working right till the end. She wanted her voice to be part of the Ram Mandir. She made sure she did the recordings even as her health was failing. She is the bravest person I have ever known."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
'Some want her saris, others want a bangle...'
'Some want her saris, others want a bangle...'
Lata-S D Burman: 9 Hidden Gems
Lata-S D Burman: 9 Hidden Gems
Lataji's 3 Career-Defining Songs
Lataji's 3 Career-Defining Songs
Back Canada probe, want India to...: US special envoy
Back Canada probe, want India to...: US special envoy
Desi Taking Dutch Cricket By Storm
Desi Taking Dutch Cricket By Storm
Asiad: India win women's kabaddi gold for 100th medal
Asiad: India win women's kabaddi gold for 100th medal
INDIA bloc a challenge: Union minister Pradhan
INDIA bloc a challenge: Union minister Pradhan

More like this

12 RARE Lata Mangeshkar songs

12 RARE Lata Mangeshkar songs

The Composer Who Made Lataji Faint

The Composer Who Made Lataji Faint

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances