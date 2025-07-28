HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » Alaya's New York Menu

Alaya's New York Menu

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
July 28, 2025 13:02 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F takes a trip to New York after eight years and made sure that it was a trip to remember. Especially the food!

The Freddy actor shares pictures from her holiday on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

'In New York after 8 years: Stomach is full, heart is fuller,' Alaya shares.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

A meal and a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Food is obviously on Alaya's mind.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

See what we mean?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

It's not all cheat meals. Alaya enjoys the occasional salad as well.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Exploring the streets of New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya with her besties.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya shows off her healthy shopping cart.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

The New York skyline by day...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

And by night.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
