Alaya's New York Menu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F takes a trip to New York after eight years and made sure that it was a trip to remember. Especially the food!

The Freddy actor shares pictures from her holiday on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

'In New York after 8 years: Stomach is full, heart is fuller,' Alaya shares.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

A meal and a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Food is obviously on Alaya's mind.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

See what we mean?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

It's not all cheat meals. Alaya enjoys the occasional salad as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Exploring the streets of New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya with her besties.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya shows off her healthy shopping cart.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

The New York skyline by day...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

And by night.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff