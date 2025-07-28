Alaya's New York Menu

Alaya F takes a trip to New York after eight years and made sure that it was a trip to remember. Especially the food!
The Freddy actor shares pictures from her holiday on social media.
'In New York after 8 years: Stomach is full, heart is fuller,' Alaya shares.
A meal and a selfie.
Food is obviously on Alaya's mind.
See what we mean?
It's not all cheat meals. Alaya enjoys the occasional salad as well.
Exploring the streets of New York.
Alaya with her besties.
Alaya shows off her healthy shopping cart.
The New York skyline by day...
And by night.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff