Like Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Trailer? VOTE!

Source: ANI
July 28, 2025 14:07 IST

Vijay Deverakonda recently revealed the trailer of his new film, Kingdom, and posted on Instagram, '#KingdomTrailer -We built #Kingdom with fire in our hearts. A @gowtamnaidu action drama With An @anirudhofficial Score. Today, I give you the trailer. Let it hit you like it hit me. Love, Vijay.'

The trailer introduces Vijay Deverakonda as Surya, a spy caught in the middle of a risky undercover mission.

He is asked to enter a dangerous world of enemies, leaving behind everything he loved.

 

Things change when he discovers the hidden truth about the gang leader and joins forces with the group he was meant to destroy.

 

The trailer is packed with intense action and raw emotion, featuring Vijay in high-energy fight scenes as well as heartfelt moments.

 

The trailer also offers glimpses of Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev and Manish Chaudhary.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film's background score.

 

The Hindi version of the trailer is called Saamraajya.

 

The action spy thriller is directed and written by Gowtham Tinnanuri and will release on July 31.

Like the Kingdom trailer? VOTE!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

