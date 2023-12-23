News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sharmila, Saif On Koffee With Karan!

Sharmila, Saif On Koffee With Karan!

By SUBHASH K JHA
December 23, 2023 09:09 IST
IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore with her elder children, Saif Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Koffee with Karan promises to override its reputation of pure fun. The guests on a forthcoming show are the precious mother-son pair of Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan.

Saif was never too keen on doing interviews along with his illustrious mother.

But who can say no to Karan?! He is not only very close to Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor, but also to Sharmila Tagore.

In fact, the role that Shabana Azmi eventually played in Karan's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was originally offered to Sharmilaji. Getting her to appear on the show was far more difficult than getting Saif.

For the first time, Saif will be seen sharing his thoughts on his iconic mother on television, on what it means to be born to two of the biggest celebrities of the country, his father being the legendary cricketer, Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi.

