Shah Rukh-Kajol's DDLJ Now Lives In London

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveil the bronze statue in London. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue of their iconic characters, Raj and Simran, from Aditya Chopra's blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in London on Thursday, December 4.

Braving the cold and rain, the duo lit up the unveiling ceremony by recreating the pose from the bronze statue.



DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in Leicester Square, London, and joins iconic characters from popular movies like Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' In The Rain, as well as heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman.

'DDLJ was made with a pure heart, Shah Rukh said.

'We wanted to tell a story about love. How it can bridge barriers and how the world would be a better place if it had a lot of love in it... I think this is why DDLJ has had a lasting impact for over 30 years now. Personally, DDLJ is part of my identity. It is humbling to see film, and Kajol and me, receiving so much love since it was released.

'I am thankful to the people of the United Kingdom and the Heart of London Business Alliance for celebrating DDLJ and immortalising us with such a gesture.

'Seeing DDLJ become the first Indian film to be honoured in the iconic Scenes in the Square trail is an emotional moment and has brought back so many memories. I feel immense pride knowing the film has been embraced around the world, and I want to share this moment with the entire cast and crew of DDLJ, my friend and director Aditya Chopra and the Yash Raj Films family. This is a moment I will never forget.'

Kajol reflected on what this honour means to her: 'It's incredible to see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continue to receive so much love, even 30 years later. Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history -- a story that has truly travelled across generations.'

'Seeing it find its rightful place in Leicester Square, a location of such enormous significance to DDLJ, makes this moment even more special'.

Shah Rukh posted the pictures, with the caption: 'Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London's Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)!

'Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail. A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible.

'Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London... we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ.'

Kajol's children Yug and Nysa were present at the event.

IMAGE: Kajol and Anaita Shroff Adajania in a DDLJ scene, filmed at Leicester Square.

DDLJ tells the story of Raj and Simran, two non-resident Indians, who fall in love during a trip across Europe and India, beginning on a train from King's Cross station.

The location couldn't be more fitting, with Leicester Square featuring in DDLJ in a scene when Raj and Simran first cross paths, albeit unbeknown to one another, before setting off on their European adventure.

Fittingly, the scene features two of the square's cinemas prominently, with Raj seen in front of the Vue cinema, and Simran walking past the Odeon Leicester Square.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released in 1995, and completed 30 years this year.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff