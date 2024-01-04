News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Seen John's Rs 70 Cr Purchase?

Seen John's Rs 70 Cr Purchase?

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 04, 2024 13:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

John Abraham made news this week when it was revealed that he had bought property in Mumbai worth Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million).

Situated on Linking Road, one of Mumbai's prime shopping avenues, in Khar, north west Mumbai, the bungalow is reportedly 5,416 square feet in size and has a garden surrounding it.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com brings us pictures of John's new purchase:

 

The Pathaan star, who has an MBA, knows how to invest wisely and has invested in a range of businesses.

 

He owns Northeast United, a team in the Indian Super League, and has a stake in the Indian Hockey League's Delhi Waveriders.

 

John has three releases coming up: Tehran, The Diplomat and Vedaa in 2024. Read more about them here.

It is not clear if John will demolish the bungalow and build a skyscraper with shopping and residential areas as many elderly buildings in the city are prone to do in Mumbai's current redevelopment craze.

Of course, John has excellent advisors at home -- both his dad Abraham John and younger brother Allan Abraham are architects of some renown.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Vidya, Aishwarya, Deepika: POSH celebrity homes
Vidya, Aishwarya, Deepika: POSH celebrity homes
Aamir, Hrithik, Ranbir, Farhan: Posh celebrity houses
Aamir, Hrithik, Ranbir, Farhan: Posh celebrity houses
Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Danny: Where Bollywood baddies live
Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Danny: Where Bollywood baddies live
Gauff cruises past fellow teen Fruhvirtova
Gauff cruises past fellow teen Fruhvirtova
Veterans, youngsters embark on a fresh journey
Veterans, youngsters embark on a fresh journey
Will These South Movies Be Blockbusters?
Will These South Movies Be Blockbusters?
30 RD Burman Gems You May Not Have Heard
30 RD Burman Gems You May Not Have Heard

More like this

PIX: Inside BEAUTIFUL celebrity homes!

PIX: Inside BEAUTIFUL celebrity homes!

Step inside Bollywood's BEAUTIFUL HOMES

Step inside Bollywood's BEAUTIFUL HOMES

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances