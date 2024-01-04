Seen John's Rs 70 Cr Purchase?

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

John Abraham made news this week when it was revealed that he had bought property in Mumbai worth Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million).

Situated on Linking Road, one of Mumbai's prime shopping avenues, in Khar, north west Mumbai, the bungalow is reportedly 5,416 square feet in size and has a garden surrounding it.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com brings us pictures of John's new purchase:

The Pathaan star, who has an MBA, knows how to invest wisely and has invested in a range of businesses.

He owns Northeast United, a team in the Indian Super League, and has a stake in the Indian Hockey League's Delhi Waveriders.

John has three releases coming up: Tehran, The Diplomat and Vedaa in 2024. Read more about them here.

It is not clear if John will demolish the bungalow and build a skyscraper with shopping and residential areas as many elderly buildings in the city are prone to do in Mumbai's current redevelopment craze.

Of course, John has excellent advisors at home -- both his dad Abraham John and younger brother Allan Abraham are architects of some renown.