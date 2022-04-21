News
Priyanka-Nick's daughter is called...

Source: PTI
April 21, 2022 11:51 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have reportedly named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The couple announced via social media that they have become parents to their first child via surrogacy in January.

American entertainment Web site TMZ, which has reportedly obtained the birth certificate of the baby, said the couple's daughter is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was born just after 8 pm on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

 

CPriyanka, 39, tied the knot with the 29-year-old American singer in December 2018 in Jodhpur in an elaborate wedding.

On the work front, her upcoming slate include the Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Text For You, the Amazon thriller series Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers, Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with Nick.

She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to the late Osho Rajneesh.

Back home in India, she will be seen in the Hindi movie Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

