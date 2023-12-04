Sara-Ranveer Meet At A Wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharmin Segal Mehta/Instagram

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wed Aman Mehta, and quite a few film folk were spotted at her wedding reception held over the weekend.

Daughter of Bela (Bhansali's sister) and Deepak Segal, Sharmin made her acting debut with Malaal in 2019.

Aman is the executive director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

Ranveer Singh, who has worked with Bhansali in Goliyon Ki Raas-Leela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, drives in.

Aditi Rao Hydari, looking gorgeous in a grey tissue silk lehenga, worked with Bhansali in Padmaavat, and will be seen in his Web series, Heeramandi.

Sara Ali Khan acknowledges the paps.

Sonakshi Sinha, who will be seen in Heeramandi next, arrives with boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Sharmin penned a heartfelt note about her wedding: 'We got married! ...and it was a struggle to find a "perfect" posed photo of you and I, but I believe that when you are experiencing a special time in your life and, you cherish the actual moment. Sometimes photos and words are not able to capture it. At the end of the day it is a emotion and it can't always be captured but it is ALWAYS felt.'

'The last few months have been a whirlwind of happy emotions and I'm so lucky I found you to share them with. Here is to new beginnings and growing with each other to become better versions of ourselves everyday! Thank you for being genuinely the best @amansmehta! I love you, always and forever.'

Sharmin will be seen next in Heeramandi.