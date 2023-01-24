News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sara Ali Khan, As Never Seen Before

Sara Ali Khan, As Never Seen Before

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 24, 2023 14:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I'm going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter.'

Photograph: PTI Photo

Sara Ali Khan says she is proud to portray a character that echoes 'bravery and courage' in her upcoming movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan.

The Amazon Prime Video Original film, directed by Kannan Iyer, features Sara in the role of a freedom fighter. Iyer has also penned the thriller-drama along with Darab Farooqui.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, it is inspired by true events and follows the journey of a college girl in Mumbai, who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

'I am so excited and honoured that Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment have given me the opportunity to be a part of a film that I truly believe deserves to be told. As an actor, and more importantly as an Indian, I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage,' Sara said in a statement.

'Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege, as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while, of course, it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I've done before, it is a project I'm going to work really hard on. Most importantly, I'm going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter,' she added.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Johar, who is producing the project along with Apoorva Mehta, said the film is an effort to bring to the audiences a lesser-known chapter of Indian history of the independence struggle.

The release date has not been revealed yet.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I am glad my parents weren't together'
'I am glad my parents weren't together'
'You can't escape the brickbats'
'You can't escape the brickbats'
Sara Takes Us To Kashmir... Again!
Sara Takes Us To Kashmir... Again!
Gujarat VHP withdraws protest against SRK's Pathaan
Gujarat VHP withdraws protest against SRK's Pathaan
The Strange Deposition Of Shivaji Pawar
The Strange Deposition Of Shivaji Pawar
SC collegium should not have put out IB/RAW reports
SC collegium should not have put out IB/RAW reports
Rahul 'disagrees' with Digvijaya on surgical strikes
Rahul 'disagrees' with Digvijaya on surgical strikes

More like this

Sara Ali Khan's AMAZING travel diaries!

Sara Ali Khan's AMAZING travel diaries!

Sara Gets Neon And Dramatic In London!

Sara Gets Neon And Dramatic In London!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances