Salman's Shivaji Connection

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for Apoorva Lakhia's war drama The Battle Of Galwan, will take a day off later this week to shoot a cameo in Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic, Raja Shivaji.

Salman will play Jeeva Mahala, one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's most loyal and trusted aides.

This is not the first time Salman will make a special appearance in Riteish's cinema. He had earlier appeared in the Marathi films Lai Bhaari and Ved.

A source tells Subhash K Jha, says it didn't take Salman even a minute to say yes to Deshmukh: "All Riteish had to do was ask. Salman immediately agreed."

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff