Salman Khan Lands In Legal Trouble Again

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

A day after Salman Khan wowed the Internet with pictures of his muscular body, he has landed in legal trouble once again.

A complaint was filed against him in the Kota consumer court, alleging that advertisements for a pan masala brand endorsed by him were 'misleading'.

The complaint, filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajasthan high court advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey, seeks a ban on such advertisements. The Kota consumer court has issued notices to the actor and sought a formal response.

According to Advocate Honey's complaint, the company manufacturing Rajshree Pan Masala and its brand ambassador, Salman Khan, have been engaged in misleading advertising by promoting the product as containing 'saffron-infused cardamom' and 'saffron-infused pan masala'.

The petitioner questioned the credibility of these claims, arguing that saffron, which costs nearly Rs 400,000 per kilogram, cannot logically be an ingredient in a product priced at Rs 5.

The complaint further stated that such misleading advertisements influence young people to consume pan masala, which is linked to an increasing number of cancer cases.

"The company, Rajshree Pan Masala and its brand ambassador, actor Salman Khan, claim that the product contains saffron and encourages the youth to consume it. Salman Khan is a role model for many people. We have filed a complaint against it in the Kota consumer court and notices have been issued for a hearing," Advocate Honey told ANI.

"Celebrities or film stars in other countries don't even promote cold drinks, but here they are promoting tobacco and pan masala," Advocate Honey added. "I urge them to not spread the wrong message to the youth as pan masala is one of the leading causes of mouth cancer."

The Kota consumer court has scheduled a hearing for November 27.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff