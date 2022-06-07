Salman Changes Next Film's Title To...

Salman Khan's next film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which started shooting on his farm on the outskirts of Mumbai in May, has seen many changes since its announcement.

The latest on that front is the film's title.

The original title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been changed to Bhaijaan.

Bhaijaan is the affectionate name that fans use for Salman.

In fact, Bhaijaan was the title Salman wanted for this particular project, a family saga of a patriarchal family, where the eldest son lords over the rest.

Salman's role in the film is probably similar to the one he plays in real life in his own family.

But no, before excited fans ask, Bhaijaan is not a sequel to his 2018 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

It's more in the nature of a titular franchise, like Akshay Kumar's Khiladi series.