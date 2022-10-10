Saif's Sunday Ka Funda!

Sundays, for Bollywood stars, are Fun Days. Don't believe us? Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sunday was all about the family for Saif Ali Khan, as he spent time with mum Sharmila Tagore, sister Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, son Taimur and niece Inaaya.

His sister Saba Ali Khan clicks this picture and writes, 'First pic taken by ..yours truly too ... Loved this Sunday n missed those not there.'

Soha adds: 'A Sunday (in the sun for a change) #sunday #weekend #bbq #family Missed you @kareenakapoorkhan and Jeh Baba of course !!!'

Kareena, incidentally, is in London, shooting for Hansal Mehta's new film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif, Saba Ali Khan, Soha and their mum, the ever-elegant Sharmila Tagore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol spends Sunday with family too: husband Bharat Takhtani, his brother Devesh Takhtani and his wife Astha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor has a question: '10 days late post karna #Throwback hota hai kya???'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra enjoys the sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan spends the day with his niece Niyara and writes, 'Sunday with my favourite gal.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal is in a 'Sundaze.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Aftab Shivdasani tucks into a plant-based burger and writes, 'Don't worry about what I'm doing. Worry about why you're worrying about what I'm doing.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kapoor/Instagram

This is Kunal Kapoor's 'Sunday shooting वाली smile'.