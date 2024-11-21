'Saddest' One Direction Reunion At Liam's Funeral

IMAGE: Tributes are laid in a park in Liam Payne's hometown Wolverhampton, UK. Photograph: Phil Noble/ Reuters

Just over a month after Liam Payne's death, mourners gathered on Wednesday for a private funeral service held at St Mary's Church in Amersham, near London.

Payne, a former member of One Direction, passed away on October 16 at the age of 31 after he fell from a third floor balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It sent shockwaves through the music world.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Payne suffered internal and external injuries from the fall, and investigations revealed he was under the influence of narcotics at the time.

The incident led to the arrests of a hotel staff member and an alleged drug dealer, according to reports from Argentina.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Liam's coffin was brought in a horse-drawn carriage with the words 'son' and 'daddy' written on top.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Fans and mourners try to grab a final picture of the popular singer.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Harry Styles, centre, seemed devastated at the funeral.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Simon Cowell, who formed and signed One Direction on The X Factor in 2010, arrives with his wife Lauren Silverman.

One Direction is one of the world's most successful boy bands. The group achieved global stardom with hits like What Makes You Beautiful and Story of My Life, releasing five albums before going on hiatus in 2016.

Payne also had a successful solo career, with chart-topping tracks such as Strip That Down.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Zayn Malik rescheduled dates on his UK tour to attend the funeral.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

One Direction band member Niall Horan arrives with Amelia WoolleNiall.

Days after Payne's death, fellow One Direction members took to their Instagram account to share a tribute that read, 'We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. We will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.'

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.

Fans have called this the saddest reunion of the band.

Photograph: Toby Melville/ Reuters

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy reportedly had plans to marry within a year.

When he died, Kate wrote a long post dedicated to him, saying, 'My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words.'

Kate is accompanied by Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian.

Photograph: Toby Melville/ Reuters

Girls Aloud band member Cheryl Cole has a son named Bear with Liam.

The couple split in 2017 but remained friends.

'As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

'Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again,' Cheryl had posted.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Though Bear did not attend the funeral, his floral tribute saw pride of place outside the church.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Liam's parents Karen and Geoff Payne can't hold back their tears.

Payne's family released a statement expressing their grief: 'We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.'

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Liam Payne's coffin is carried during the funeral.