Riddhima To Make Acting Debut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram

Another member of Raj Kapoor's clan is ready to join the family business.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rishi Kapoor's daughter and Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister, is all set to turn actor for a film, starring Kapil Sharma.

A comedy, it will be directed by Ashish R Mohan (who directed Akshay Kumar's Khiladi 786).

This career plunge comes as a surprise, as Riddhima had so far shown no interest in an acting career.

In an interview with Subhash K Jha some years ago, her mother Neetu Kapoor had said, "Ridhima is very happy in her home. We never stopped her from doing anything. From childhood, she wanted to try fashion designing and said acting wasn't her cup of tea. She's very gifted and an excellent mimic."

"She got lots of tempting offers but she desisted. I'm happy for that because the industry is sometimes harsh on women. Men have it easier. A woman has to be very strong to take all that goes on."

Riddhima got her first taste of showbiz when she starred in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.