Home  » Movies » 'Rekha And I Didn't Speak To Each Other For 20 Years'

'Rekha And I Didn't Speak To Each Other For 20 Years'

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 10, 2024 13:32 IST
'Rekha and my wife were close friends, and my so-called cold war with Rekha was causing difficulties in my wife's friendship with her.'>
'She patched us up for her own selfish reason.'

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha and Rekha in Khoon Bhari Maang.

Which leading man looked best opposite Rekha?

Shatrughan Sinha feels it was him!

As the diva turns 70 on October 10, Shatrughan Sinha looks back at their long association and tells Subhash K Jha, "We started our careers almost simultaneously. The Rekha back then was very different from the picture-perfect Rekha we see these days."

Rekha turns 70 today. What do you have to say?

Bahot khoob! Bahot khubsoorat. She is the epitome of beauty and grace.

Women and girls over generations consider her a role model, and she is aware of this.

She knows the responsibility that comes with fame.

Rekha and you have had a very eventful relationship. A book can be written on your association with her.

(Laughs) A book? Why not a film?

Jokes aside, there are many things in the world to be written about.

That said, haan, meri aur the beautiful gorgeous ever young Rekha ka association is as old as the hills and as bumpy.

I think the first time we worked together was Rampur Ka Lakshman in 1972. The great Manmohan Desai directed us.

Dabboo (Randhir Kapoor) was Rekha's leading man. I was the villain in their love story.

 

IMAGE: Randhir Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha and Rekha in Rampur Ka Lakshman.

But you stole the show from both of them.

Main toh yeh nahin bol sakta. But many years later, I was her leading man in Raj Khosla's Maati Maange Khoon.

She played a tawaif and I was a dacoit.

A good film with fantastic music by R D Burman! Ghulam Ali's Yeh Dil Yeh Pagal Dil Mera was recorded especially for the film.

Lekin chali nahin.

Haan magar Rekha aur meri dosti chalti rahi.

So is she a friend now?

We have a very long association.

I am her senior, both age-wise and professionally.

She respects me, and is very close to my wife, Poonam.

The fall-out between you two happened during the making of Rakesh Roshan's Khoon Bhari Maang.

We had a difference of opinion over some silly issue.

After that, we didn't speak to each other for more than 20 years.

My wife Poonam Sinha ended our silly differences.

You see, Rekha and she were close friends, and my so-called cold war with Rekha was causing difficulties in my wife's friendship with her.

She patched us up for her own selfish reason and I happily agreed to let bygones be bygones.

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha, Rekha and Kabir Bedi in Khoon Bhari Maang.

You made many uncharitable remarks about Rekha while your cold war was on.

Yes. I shouldn't have.

To her credit, Rekha never retaliated.

She is a very large-hearted generous woman.

Is she really 70?

Hard to believe. So well-maintained.

Rekha is a timeless beauty, and matchless.

So many have copied her style.

But Rekha remains Rekha.

Unique, no one quite like her.

We started our careers almost simultaneously.

The Rekha back then was very different from the picture-perfect Rekha we see these days.

Which leading man do you think was her perfect co-star?

I know the name you want to hear.

But if you ask me, her best co-star is the one and only Shatrughan Sinha.

SUBHASH K JHA
