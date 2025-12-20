HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Regena Goes To Germany

Regena Goes To Germany

December 20, 2025
December 20, 2025 10:06 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

Regena Cassandra posted beautiful pictures from her trip to Munich, Germany, and posted them on social media with fun captions.

'From effortless travel to luxury discoveries -- this getaway had everything,' she writes.

'The journey began in ultimate comfort aboard @lufthansa Allegris Business Class from Bengaluru to Munich, paired with the #VipWing experience at @munich_airport. No queues, serene lounges and a completely relaxed start to the trip -- truly the best way to fly.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

'Munich welcomed me with a stunning stay at @koenigshof_munich -- warm hospitality, beautiful interiors, a gorgeous breakfast spread on the 9th floor overlooking the city and a bathtub,' she says.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

'A full day at Outlet city Metzingen, Europe's biggest luxury outlet, meant wandering through iconic flagship boutiques and finding amazing designer pieces,' she adds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

'The day ended at Stuttgart's charming Christmas markets, filled with glowing lights, mulled wine, handcrafted treasures and the perfect festive atmosphere!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

Regena enjoys the streets of Munich.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

Baking a Christmas cookie!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

The outcome of the baking.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

Has it turned out fine?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

Reliving childhood memories.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

Visiting a car museum.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

A great way of saying goodbye to Germany.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

