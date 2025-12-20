Regena Goes To Germany

Regena Cassandra posted beautiful pictures from her trip to Munich, Germany, and posted them on social media with fun captions.
'From effortless travel to luxury discoveries -- this getaway had everything,' she writes.
'The journey began in ultimate comfort aboard @lufthansa Allegris Business Class from Bengaluru to Munich, paired with the #VipWing experience at @munich_airport. No queues, serene lounges and a completely relaxed start to the trip -- truly the best way to fly.'
'Munich welcomed me with a stunning stay at @koenigshof_munich -- warm hospitality, beautiful interiors, a gorgeous breakfast spread on the 9th floor overlooking the city and a bathtub,' she says.
'A full day at Outlet city Metzingen, Europe's biggest luxury outlet, meant wandering through iconic flagship boutiques and finding amazing designer pieces,' she adds.
'The day ended at Stuttgart's charming Christmas markets, filled with glowing lights, mulled wine, handcrafted treasures and the perfect festive atmosphere!'
Regena enjoys the streets of Munich.
Baking a Christmas cookie!
The outcome of the baking.
Has it turned out fine?
Reliving childhood memories.
Visiting a car museum.
A great way of saying goodbye to Germany.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff