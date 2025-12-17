HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Guess How Much Ananya's Outfit Costs!

Guess How Much Ananya's Outfit Costs!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 17, 2025 13:45 IST

x

The way Ananya Panday has been serving looks while promoting her Christmas release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri proves that the actress could easily dish out styling lessons to fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

Namrata Thakker picks some of her best looks.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram

Ananya makes a powerful statement in a long-sleeved tailored jacket with structured shoulders, paired with a matching mini skirt from the clothing label, Safiyaa.

 

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Ananya picks a red jumpsuit for the film's music launch.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meagan Concessio/Instagram

At the teaser launch, Ananya makes a smashing entry in a sultry Roberto Cavalli outfit that fit her like a glove.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Dongre/Instagram

For a promotional event in Jaipur, Ms Panday kept her look fun and effortless in a cute floral skirt set from Anita Dongre's latest collection, and it's worth Rs 175,000!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Dongre/Instagram

Ananya looks pretty in another Anita Dongre creation, a fringe palazzo set, worth Rs 126,000!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya goes desi in a red sari with a striped pallu, paired with a yellow blouse and some funky oxidised jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The 27 year old slays the monochrome trend like a diva in an antique white cowl top, white crepe trousers and statement earrings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry by Karishma/Instagram

Ananya enhances her simple ruffled knit mini dress with feather-shaped diamond ear cuffs that steals all the attention.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya's brighter-than-the-sun outfit is chic, flirty, and unapologetically sassy. Who would have thought a crossover between Bandhani and Banarasi could create such magic, right?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I'm An Everything Girl!'
'I'm An Everything Girl!'
'I'm A Human Being At The End Of The Day'
'I'm A Human Being At The End Of The Day'
Ananya's Bikini Holiday In Croatia
Ananya's Bikini Holiday In Croatia
What's Making Ananya So Happy?
What's Making Ananya So Happy?
Ananya Goes On A Holiday
Ananya Goes On A Holiday

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

Historic! Indian Navy commissions new MH-60R helicopter squadron INAS 335 'OSPREY'4:35

Historic! Indian Navy commissions new MH-60R helicopter...

SPOTTED: Virat-Anushka at Mumbai Airport 0:56

SPOTTED: Virat-Anushka at Mumbai Airport

PM Modi shares a warm hug with Ethiopian PM Ahmed Ali1:39

PM Modi shares a warm hug with Ethiopian PM Ahmed Ali

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO