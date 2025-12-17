Guess How Much Ananya's Outfit Costs!

The way Ananya Panday has been serving looks while promoting her Christmas release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri proves that the actress could easily dish out styling lessons to fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

Namrata Thakker picks some of her best looks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram

Ananya makes a powerful statement in a long-sleeved tailored jacket with structured shoulders, paired with a matching mini skirt from the clothing label, Safiyaa.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Ananya picks a red jumpsuit for the film's music launch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meagan Concessio/Instagram

At the teaser launch, Ananya makes a smashing entry in a sultry Roberto Cavalli outfit that fit her like a glove.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Dongre/Instagram

For a promotional event in Jaipur, Ms Panday kept her look fun and effortless in a cute floral skirt set from Anita Dongre's latest collection, and it's worth Rs 175,000!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Dongre/Instagram

Ananya looks pretty in another Anita Dongre creation, a fringe palazzo set, worth Rs 126,000!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya goes desi in a red sari with a striped pallu, paired with a yellow blouse and some funky oxidised jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The 27 year old slays the monochrome trend like a diva in an antique white cowl top, white crepe trousers and statement earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry by Karishma/Instagram

Ananya enhances her simple ruffled knit mini dress with feather-shaped diamond ear cuffs that steals all the attention.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya's brighter-than-the-sun outfit is chic, flirty, and unapologetically sassy. Who would have thought a crossover between Bandhani and Banarasi could create such magic, right?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff