Ladies! Kartik Aaryan Is Looking For True Romance

'Finding it on screen because I am not getting it in real life.'

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday at the TMMTMTTM launch event in Mumbai December 18, 2025. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have clearly turned a new page after the Dostana 2 fallout, setting aside past differences to begin a fresh professional chapter.

The duo came together to launch the trailer of Dharma Productions' latest romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM), which also reunites Kartik with his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday.

Kartik plays the carefree lad named Ray, while Ananya essays Rumi, a successful book author, and the two navigate a playful push-and-pull romance set against the stunning locales of Croatia, before the inevitable spark ignites between them.

While addressing the media, Kartik revealed that he is looking for romance in his real life as well.

"I am looking for true romance, for real. Finding it on screen because I am not getting it in real life," he said.

The comment visibly caught Karan off guard as he stood next to him, gently smiling.

Kartik playfully turned to Karan and said, "You help me!"

Karan then offered to play a matchmaker for the actor.

"I have gotten many people married. I am a very big matchmaker," Karan said. "After this film releases, I will take the responsibility of being your Sima Aunty."

'Sima Aunty', of course, is Sima Taparia, the popular face from Netflix's reality series Indian Matchmaking.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday at the TMMTMTTM launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Karan showered praises on Kartik by saying he is extremely passionate about everything he does, so much so that he barely gets any sleep.

What blew my mind was the level of commitment he brings to the table. He is very humble. He becomes a lead actor, a supportive producer, a collaborative assistant director, to every single department. I don't know when he sleeps, he is a vampire!" Karan said.

WATCH: Kartik Aryan likes the tag 'marketing genius'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Karan describes TMMTMTTM as far from a 'typical rom-com', calling it a "very entertaining" film that is packed with themes and emotions that will resonate with households across India.

The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans, marking his second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after their socially-driven romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The director said it was a delight to be working with Kartik once again and called him the "instinctive actor", while Ananya, he said, is the "studious one".

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday at the TMMTMTTM launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

WATCH: Karan Johar talks about love stories in Hindi Cinema...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Ananya said she grew watching and loving the romance genre of Hindi cinema and described TMMTMTTM as an "extremely special" film.

She said she could relate to her character Rumi, especially her romantic nature and her tendency to trust her instincts.

"I don't believe in 2025 ka hook-up culture. I am somebody who wants 1990s ka love story. This is where I could totally relate to Rumi," Ananya says with a smile.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday at the TMMTMTTM launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

WATCH: Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan are just "good friends"

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Team TMMTMTTM at the launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri arrives in cinemas on Christmas Day.