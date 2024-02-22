News
Ready, Steady, Quiz

Ready, Steady, Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
February 22, 2024 09:00 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's that time of the week again.

All set for a dose of our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
B. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai
C. Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke
  A. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
 
A. Army
B. Krantiveer
C. Vijaypath
  B. Krantiveer
 
A. Sohni Mahiwal
B. Ek Chadar Maili Si
C. Tawaif
  A. Sohni Mahiwal
 
A. Duplicate
B. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
C. Zamana Deewana
  B. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
 
A. OK Jaanu
B. Tamasha
C. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
  B. Tamasha
 
A. Kabir Singh
B. Satyaprem Ki Katha
C. Jugjugg Jeeo
  C. Jugjugg Jeeo
 
A. Sapne Saajan Ke
B. Tirchi Topiwale
C. Rangeela
  A. Sapne Saajan Ke
 
A. Qurbani
B. Kaalia
C. Namak Halal
  C. Namak Halal
 
A. Hameshaa
B. Kachche Dhaage
C. Kya Kehna
  B. Kachche Dhaage
 
A. Main Tera Hero
B. Chillar Party
C. Bombay Talkies
  C. Bombay Talkies
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
