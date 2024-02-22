Ready, Steady, Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's that time of the week again.

All set for a dose of our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya B. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai C. Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke A. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya A. Army B. Krantiveer C. Vijaypath B. Krantiveer A. Sohni Mahiwal B. Ek Chadar Maili Si C. Tawaif A. Sohni Mahiwal A. Duplicate B. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge C. Zamana Deewana B. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge A. OK Jaanu B. Tamasha C. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan B. Tamasha A. Kabir Singh B. Satyaprem Ki Katha C. Jugjugg Jeeo C. Jugjugg Jeeo A. Sapne Saajan Ke B. Tirchi Topiwale C. Rangeela A. Sapne Saajan Ke A. Qurbani B. Kaalia C. Namak Halal C. Namak Halal A. Hameshaa B. Kachche Dhaage C. Kya Kehna B. Kachche Dhaage A. Main Tera Hero B. Chillar Party C. Bombay Talkies C. Bombay Talkies

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com