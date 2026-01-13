Ready For Rani's Mardaani 3?

Mardaani 3 has a brand new villain in Mallika Prasad, and she's already trending on the Internet!

The trailer for Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 gives audiences a peek into the chilling disappearance of young girls.

It opens with the return of Rani's fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who has to 'race against time' to rescue the missing girls from the trap of child trafficking.

Meet the villain

As Shivani continues to find clues, she comes across the merciless, evil and powerful 'Amma' responsible for handling a beggar mafia, mostly targeting child victims.

Mardaani has always introduced vicious and brilliantly performed villains in the past.

Tahir Bhasin starred in the first part while Vishal Jethwa sent down shivers in the second.

The third installment has Mallika Prasad play Amma chillingly. She's a Bangalore-based actor, who was seen in the thriller series Killer Soup.

Who's the director?

Written by Aayush Gupta (of The Railway Men fame), the film is directed by Abhiraj Minwala, who has assisted several YRF films before, like War 2, Tiger 3, Sultan, Fan and Gunday. He made his directorial debut with the Aayush Sharma-starrer, Love Yatri.

Mardaani 3 is his second venture.

When is Mardaani 3 releasing?

Get ready to feel the chills when Mardaani 3 releases in theatres on January 30.

The film's release coincides with Rani's 30 years in the film industry.

Not many know that she made her debut with the 1996 Bengali film, Biyer Phool, directed by her father Ram Mukherjee. Her Bollywood debut happened a year later with the 1997 film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff