Rashmika Is Wedding-Ready

Bhumi wears her Ma's sari... Manushi is in the mountains... Karisma is Christmas-ready...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'These are the kind of pieces I truly truly enjoy wearing.. it just felt so right. This was for my bestie @shravyas Sangeeth.. that travelled for 1 hours back and forth and I could literally only attend it for 15 mins cz of work.. but so proud of myself for still pushing and making it work,' Rashmika Mandanna explains her look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar displays her mood in her mother's sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

'Never thought I'd be a mountain person but here I am,' says Manushi Chhillar from her holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol is 'twinning with the sunset behind me!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is all dressed up for Christmas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty is Decembering.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kay by Katrina/Instagram

Katrina Kaif lets her eyes do the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal go diving in Australia and write, 'EPIC Dive day at the Great Barrier Reef! Thank you to our amazing dive guide Chris @quicksilverdive who showed us the best spots, helped us find Nemo and made sure we had the best time!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

'Since it's De-cember..time to Destress, Declutter. What better way to get ready for a new year than to bring in inner peace n connect with your body n soul on a deeper level. Feel Gratitude n Goodness that surround us. Feel Grateful, Empathetic, Kind n Positive at all times,' Urmila Matondkar tell us from Pune.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com