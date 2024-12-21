Rashmika Is Wedding-Ready

Bhumi wears her Ma's sari... Manushi is in the mountains... Karisma is Christmas-ready...
'These are the kind of pieces I truly truly enjoy wearing.. it just felt so right. This was for my bestie @shravyas Sangeeth.. that travelled for 1 hours back and forth and I could literally only attend it for 15 mins cz of work.. but so proud of myself for still pushing and making it work,' Rashmika Mandanna explains her look.
Bhumi Pednekar displays her mood in her mother's sari.
'Never thought I'd be a mountain person but here I am,' says Manushi Chhillar from her holiday.
Kajol is 'twinning with the sunset behind me!'
Karisma Kapoor is all dressed up for Christmas.
Athiya Shetty is Decembering.
Katrina Kaif lets her eyes do the talking.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal go diving in Australia and write, 'EPIC Dive day at the Great Barrier Reef! Thank you to our amazing dive guide Chris @quicksilverdive who showed us the best spots, helped us find Nemo and made sure we had the best time!'
'Since it's De-cember..time to Destress, Declutter. What better way to get ready for a new year than to bring in inner peace n connect with your body n soul on a deeper level. Feel Gratitude n Goodness that surround us. Feel Grateful, Empathetic, Kind n Positive at all times,' Urmila Matondkar tell us from Pune.
