Rashmika Has An Accident

Raashii explores London... Karisma shoots for a dance show... Nimrat makes a Ganpati...
Rashmika Mandanna asks, 'Hey guys, How've you been? I know it's been a whileeeee since I came on here or was even seen in the public.
'The reason I haven't been very active in last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors. I am better now and just for heads up -- I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities.
'Make it a priority to take care of yourself -always!! Cz life is super fragile and short and we don't know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness everyday!!..
'Ps: another update I've been eating a lotttttttsssss of laddoos...'
Raashii Khanna's 'perfect London afternoon' includes 'sunshine, flowers, and a little indulgence'.
Anushka Sharma looks elegant.
Karisma Kapoor gets ready for India's Best Dancer.
Nimrat Kaur creates a clay Ganpati.
Karishma Tanna puts on a sari.
Meet Zareen Khan's pet, Joey.
'What it looks like when paws, prayers and pure joy come together Couldn't have asked for anything more than Ganu Bappa's blessings and my @brunoranidatta's love Ps can't miss out on all the chandan on my hair,' Tina Datta.
Kanika Kapoor looks like a vision in white.
Like Kavita Kaushik's sringar ras?
