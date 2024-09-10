Rashmika Has An Accident

Raashii explores London... Karisma shoots for a dance show... Nimrat makes a Ganpati...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna asks, 'Hey guys, How've you been? I know it's been a whileeeee since I came on here or was even seen in the public.

'The reason I haven't been very active in last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors. I am better now and just for heads up -- I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities.

'Make it a priority to take care of yourself -always!! Cz life is super fragile and short and we don't know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness everyday!!..

'Ps: another update I've been eating a lotttttttsssss of laddoos...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna's 'perfect London afternoon' includes 'sunshine, flowers, and a little indulgence'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma looks elegant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor gets ready for India's Best Dancer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur creates a clay Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna puts on a sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Meet Zareen Khan's pet, Joey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

'What it looks like when paws, prayers and pure joy come together Couldn't have asked for anything more than Ganu Bappa's blessings and my @brunoranidatta's love Ps can't miss out on all the chandan on my hair,' Tina Datta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor looks like a vision in white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

Like Kavita Kaushik's sringar ras?

