MeToo: Rape case filed against Alok Nath

Last updated on: November 21, 2018 16:33 IST

A rape case was registered against actor Alok Nath by the Mumbai Police on a complaint filed by a writer-producer who has accused him of raping her nearly two decades ago, the cops said on Wednesday.

A First Information Report was registered at the Oshiwara police station in suburban Andheri on Tuesday night, a senior police official added.

Nath has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, said.

The complainant, best known for a '90s TV show had, in a social media post last month, alleged that the actor had raped her 19 years ago.

She had given an account of the alleged sexual assault in the post, soon after actor Tanushree Dutta's complaint of harassment against Nana Patekar sparked India's #MeToo movement.

Patekar denied the allegations.

In recent months, the #MeToo movement has been gaining momentum in India, with women calling out comedians, journalists, authors, actors and filmmakers.

The writer-producer had submitted a complaint against the actor at the police station on October 17.

Nath had refuted the allegations and filed a civil suit against the complainant in Mumbai. He had also sought Re 1 as damages from her for allegedly defaming him.

The actor's wife, Ashu Singh, had also recorded her statement before a magistrate in connection with her complaint against the complainant and pleaded that defamation proceedings be initiated against the writer-producer.

Ashu told the court that their (Nath's and Ashu's) reputation had been damaged because of the allegations levelled by the writer.

Though she did not name Nath in her social media post, she referred to him as the actor who is known as the 'most sanskari person' in the field of acting.

Nath is known for playing characters endorsing 'moral values' in films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Vivah.

The Cine And TV Artists Association had expelled Alok Nath earlier this month after the rape allegations surfaced.

The #MeToo movement, which began in Hollywood a year ago, has seen thousands sharing their stories of sexual harassment.

It has seen voices raised against known Bollywood names like Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan, Subhash Kapoor, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai, Anu Malik and Rajat Kapoor.