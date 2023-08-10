Ranveer Promises To Make AB, SRK Proud

Ranveer Singh has been confirmed as the new Don in the third instalment of the hit franchise.

After Director Farhan Akhtar made the announcement, Ranveer penned a heartfelt note for the superstars who made the character so special over generations.

He shared some childhood pictures, where he's seen blazing guns and glory!

'Gosh! I've been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time!' Ranveer writes.

'As a child, I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan -- the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a 'Hindi film hero'.

'Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They've shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream.

'I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the Don dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years.

'Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction.

'My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you... that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...'Don'.

The first Don was directed by Chandra Barot, starred Amitabh Bachchan, and released in 1978. The Don script was written by Salim-Javed: Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar directed a remake in 2006, which starred Shah Rukh Khan as Don. The sequel released in 2011.

Ranveer's Don is expected in theatres ib 2025.