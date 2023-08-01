Ranveer Gobsmacked By Deepika!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Treating fans to a gorgeous throwback picture, Deepika Padukone stunned the Internet with her black and white swimsuit look.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika captioned the pic, 'Once upon a time... Not so long ago...'

In no time, husband Ranveer Singh -- never short of a quip and riding high on the appluause he is getting for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani --chimed in with 'A warning would've been nice.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Earlier, Ranveer took to Insta to shared a pic from prep for RRKPK in which he can be seen flaunting his chiselled body at a gym.

'It's not about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. - ROCKY #MondayMotivation #Throwback #RockyEra.'