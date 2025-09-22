HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rani's Mardaani 3 Gets A Release Date

Source: ANI
September 22, 2025 14:25 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhiraj Minawala/Instagram

Rani Mukerji is all set to return for the third installment of her hit cop franchise, Mardaani.

Marking the auspicious beginning of Navratri, Yash Raj Films shared a new poster of the film, setting up the stage for an epic battle between good and evil.

Rani will reprise her character as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy.

The first poster of Mardaani 3 is accompanied by the powerful chant of Algiri Nandini as they celebrate Goddess Durga's power. It hints toward how the daredevil cop will have to put her life on the line to solve yet another 'brutal case'.

'This third chapter promises to be even darker and grittier, to give audiences a more edge-of-the-seat theatrical experience,' the poster was captioned.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash Raj Films/Instagram

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 will hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

Minawala had earlier directed Loveyatri (starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain), and has assisted on YRF films War 2, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Fan and Sultan.

The first Mardaani film released in 2014 while the second came out in 2019.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI
