Arun Govil, who played Ram, and Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita, in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, graced the Shree Hanumant Dharmik Ramleela committee's Ram Leela in east Delhi over the weekend.

IMAGE: Arun Govil waves at the audience. All photographs: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Arun and Dipika wave at the audience.

IMAGE: Dipika receives a memento from the Shree Hanumant Dharmik Ramleela committee.

