HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Rakul Is Draped In Dreams

Rakul Is Draped In Dreams

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 24, 2025 09:21 IST

x

Mithila has a question... Mouni bares her back...Jannat is a sari girl...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Draped in dreams and silver sparkles,' says Rakul Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar has a question for you: 'Half of my heart says I should cut my hair short and half says that I should keep the length: You say?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy bares her back.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

Regena Cassandrra will play THE lead in Madhur Bhandarkar's new film, The Wives, along with Mouni Roy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan gets the blues.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair Rahmani/Instagram

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is, 'Forever a saree girl.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar tests the Maldives waters.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhry/Instagram

'Sorry to disturb your afternoon siesta,' says Shreya Chaudhry.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rajesh/Instagram

Aishwarya Rajesh's quote for the day: 'Life has no limitations, expect the ones you make.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Parul Gulati goes floral.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

We've Seen The Saiyaara Condition Before
We've Seen The Saiyaara Condition Before
'People Matter Above Everything Else'
'People Matter Above Everything Else'
Ananya's Temple Visit
Ananya's Temple Visit
Meet The Man Behind Bollywood Classics
Meet The Man Behind Bollywood Classics
Himesh Reshammiya's Top 10 Songs
Himesh Reshammiya's Top 10 Songs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Everyone Has A Car! 9 Countries With Highest Ownership

webstory image 2

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

webstory image 3

Rain 101: Meet the Types of Rain!

VIDEOS

PM Modi lands in London for key talks with Keir Starmer0:20

PM Modi lands in London for key talks with Keir Starmer

Modi receives a heartfelt reception from the Indian diaspora in the UK3:51

Modi receives a heartfelt reception from the Indian...

PM Modi arrives in London, begins two-day UK visit2:29

PM Modi arrives in London, begins two-day UK visit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD