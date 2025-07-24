Rakul Is Draped In Dreams

Mithila has a question... Mouni bares her back...Jannat is a sari girl...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Draped in dreams and silver sparkles,' says Rakul Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar has a question for you: 'Half of my heart says I should cut my hair short and half says that I should keep the length: You say?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy bares her back.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

Regena Cassandrra will play THE lead in Madhur Bhandarkar's new film, The Wives, along with Mouni Roy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan gets the blues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair Rahmani/Instagram

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is, 'Forever a saree girl.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar tests the Maldives waters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhry/Instagram

'Sorry to disturb your afternoon siesta,' says Shreya Chaudhry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rajesh/Instagram

Aishwarya Rajesh's quote for the day: 'Life has no limitations, expect the ones you make.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Parul Gulati goes floral.

