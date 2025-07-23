'People Matter Above Everything Else'

'I look at the people, yes. Co-actors, the makers, the crew.'

IMAGE: Roshan Mathew in Ronth.

After getting good reviews, the Malayalam police procedural film Ronth, written and directed by Shahi Kabir, has started streaming on JioHotstar.

Roshan Mathew is thrilled about the response the film is getting, and tells Subhash K Jha, "It's one of the most special projects I've been a part of. It's right up there with Moothon."

Are you surprised by the overwhelming response to Ronth?

It's not a complete surprise. An honest, original film that comes together has always found its audience in Malayalam.

I was hoping that the work we had all done comes together well. Happy to know it has.

IMAGE: Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan in Ronth.

How did you approach your character of a rookie cop?

I saw him as a sponge, ready to be coloured by every experience he was going to have.

He's finished training, but there'S so much learning to be done on the job that in a way, his learning has just begun.

Each experience is going to change him.

Your co-star was the incredible Dileesh Pothan.

I love working with him.

He has such a brilliant mind, and is an absolute gem of a co-actor.

His conviction has anchored me multiple times. His perspective and understanding of the audience has helped the film at multiple points.

You played very different characters in Ronth and the OTT series Kankhajura.

⁠Both projects happened with quite a bit of a gap between them.

I had enough time to prep and ready myself in the way I deemed appropriate for both.

IMAGE: Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan in Ronth.

It is rare for any actor to be offered so much variety at such a young age.

Absolutely. Even as a screenplay, Ronth offers something rare.

The emotional graph of the story is dependent on the calls these patrolling cops get. It's so random and unpredictable.

So is the kind of work coming from Malayalam.

We'll always keep hoping for more, but I am really grateful for the experiments film-makers are willing to try with me.

How do you rate your performance in Ronth?

It's one of the most special projects I've been a part of. It's right up there with Moothon.

What is your criteria for accepting a film?

⁠I do look at the people, yes. Co-actors, the makers, the crew.

People matter above everything else.

Then I look at how it's different from what I've done before.

