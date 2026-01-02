Rahman To Make His Acting Debut

Photograph: Kind courtesy A R Rahman/Instagram

Oscar-winning Composer A R Rahman is testing new waters.

He is all set to become an actor in 2026.

While Rahman, who turns 59 on January 6, has made cameo appearances in several films, this will be his first full-fledged acting role.

According to a report in the Mid-Day newspaper, Rahman will feature in the comedy film Moonwalk, starring Prabhudeva.

The film is directed by Manoj N S and features music composed by Rahman.

As per the Mid-Day report, Rahman will portray an 'angry film director'.

Speaking to the News18 channel, the director shared insights into Rahman's role in the film.

'AR Rahman sir appears throughout the song Mayile, adding a cute charm and a very special vibe to it,' he is quoted as saying.

'When I later presented an extended role to him after the song, AR Rahman sir graciously accepted it. This will be a surprise scene for movie lovers, and I thoroughly enjoyed directing AR Rahman sir in his first ever movie scene,' Manoj said.

'I am deeply grateful to him for supporting our project Moonwalk wholeheartedly right from day one. The entire set was so happy seeing ARR sir having fun as an actor. It will be a scene which people will not expect.'

Prabhudeva plays Babootty, a film choreographer.

Moonwalk is scheduled to release in theatres in May.

Rahman and Prabhudeva have collaborated on Gentleman, Kaadhalan, Mr Romeo, Love Birds, and Minsara Kanavu, all remembered for their electrifying dance numbers.

