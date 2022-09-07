News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Quiz: Can You GUESS These Movies?

Quiz: Can You GUESS These Movies?

By SUKANYA VERMA
September 07, 2022 16:24 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Let the games begin!

It's time for our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
B. Band Baaja Baaraat
C. Kill Dil
  A. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
 
A. Munna Michael
B. ABCD 2
C. Street Dancer 3D
  C. Street Dancer 3D
 
A. Peepli Live
B. Rann
C. Satyagraha
  B. Rann
 
A. Delhi Belly
B. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
C. Nautanki Saala
  A. Delhi Belly
 
A. Naakabandi
B. Mitti Aur Sona
C. Tridev
  B. Mitti Aur Sona
 
A. Arjun Pandit
B. One 2 Ka 4
C. Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate
  A. Arjun Pandit
 
A. Agent Vinod
B. Jannat 2
C. Krrish 3
  C. Krrish 3
 
A. Yeh Nazdeekiyan
B. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron
C. Saath Saath
  C. Saath Saath
 
A. Bhool Bhulaiyaa
B. The Dirty Picture
C. Guru
  B. The Dirty Picture
 
A. I Hate Luv Storys
B. Aisha
C. Players
  B. Aisha
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
