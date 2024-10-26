'Life Begins Whenever You Want It To Begin'

'A healthy lifestyle does show. You are what you eat. You are how you sleep. Your skin is what you put into your body.'

'So it's all a reflection of everything encompassed together, whether you know how you are in your heart, in your soul.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

As Raveena Tandon turns 50 on October 26, she gets nostalgic.

"My childhood birthdays were so sweet and simple," she tells Subhash K Jha,

"We used to play tug of war, oranges and lemons sold for a penny... We used to have chutney sandwiches, wafers and tiny rasgullas. We used to get a small, sweet return gift with some pencils and erasers and a couple of sweets. I thought that was the most beautiful, simplest way of living.

"Nowadays, everyone is trying to outdo each other with amazing, expensive return gifts. I think our growing up years in the '80s and '90s were a simple lifestyle. Yes, sometimes you want to do the best for your kids, so I don't blame anyone. But I've always tried to keep my children's birthdays simple. Now, they are grown up and doing their own thing. So I'm off the hook."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

She also looks back with much affection at her career, which began opposite Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool.

"There are so many precious moments that have shaped my journey, each with its own significance. My breakthrough roles like Mohra and Andaz Apna Apna were landmarks. They established my presence in the industry," Raveena recalls.

"But on a deeper level, stepping into roles that challenged me emotionally, like my National Award for Daman and my role as a mother fighting against her daughter's rapists in Matra, were truly transformative. These milestones taught me resilience, allowed me to explore my craft, and left an impact that still resonates with audiences."

Raveena sees a remarkable transformation in the heroine's role over the years.

"Today, female roles are more nuanced and multi-dimensional. Actresses are being celebrated for their strength, intelligence, and complexity. We're witnessing an era where women are driving narratives, portraying strong lead roles, and telling diverse stories that resonate with audiences.

"It's heartening to be a part of this journey, where we're shifting perspectives and making meaningful strides. I feel fortunate to be working on projects that are meaningful and creatively fulfilling," says Raveena.

"At this stage in my career, I'm prioritising quality over quantity and focusing on roles that challenge me and bring something valuable to the audience. It's a blessing to continue evolving as an artist and contribute to stories that leave an impact."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

It is said that life begins at 40. Does Raveena agree?

"Life begins whenever you want it to begin. Age has no demarcation of how you should be feeling or how you should be living. I am how I used to be and will always be. I think I'm pretty consistent in my feelings for people or what I do or how I am as a person," she says.

How does she look so youthful even today?

"I think a healthy lifestyle does show. You are what you eat. You are how you sleep. Your skin is what you put into your body. So it's all a reflection of everything encompassed together, whether you know how you are in your heart, in your soul," she says.

"I think it mirrors the personality that you become."