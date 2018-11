November 23, 2018 11:46 IST

The groom-to-be is here for his big fat Indian wedding.

Priyanka Chopra welcomed her fiancé Nick Jonas warmly after he arrived in India on Thursday, November 22, night.

The pretty actress posted a picture and wrote, 'Welcome home baby...'

The couple celebrated Thanksgiving with their families at an elaborate dinner.

Priyanka and Nick's five-day wedding reportedly begins on November 29 in Jodhpur.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram