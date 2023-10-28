News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka, Kareena, Bhumi Light Up MAMI

Priyanka, Kareena, Bhumi Light Up MAMI

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 28, 2023 18:58 IST
The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival kicked off on October 27 with the who's who of Bollywood, television and OTT coming together to make a spectacular evening at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra, Jio MAMI chairperson, flew down for the opening, and joined Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

MAMI will showcase over 250 films spread across 10 days from October 27 to November 5.

 

Priyanka Chopra, looking gorgeous in white and silver.

 

Sonam Kapoor is the brand ambassador for the popular options market, Word To Screen.

 

Bhumi Pednekar is the brand ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai, a short film competition on the theme of Mumbai City for film-makers across India. The Dimensions jury includes Shahana Goswani, Anvitaa Dutt and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

 

Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders -- directed by Hansal Mehta -- premiered at the opening ceremony.

 

Saif Ali Khan cheers for his wife.

 

Karisma Kapoor.

 

Tara Sutaria.

 

Sunny Leone.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala.

 

Shanaya Kapoor.

 

Sanya Malhotra.

 

Ekta Kapoor.

 

Ritiesh Deshmukh.

 

Vijay Varma.

 

Tahira Kashyap.

 

Jim Sarbh.

 

Babil Khan.

 

Karan Johar with Sharvari.

 

Mani Ratnam and Italian Director Luca Guadagnino were honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award for their contribution to the world of film and cinema by Kamal Haasan and Priyanka Chopra respectively.

 

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.

 

Shriya Pilgaonkar with Saiee Manjrekar.

 

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

 

Tannishtha Chatterjee, Guneet Monga, Amit Sial.

 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, whose film 12th Fail is the best reviewed Hindi film this year.

REDIFF MOVIES
