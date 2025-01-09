'Hope We Are Safe'

Photograph: Ringo Chiu/Reuters

The destructive Palisades fire is spreading rapidly across Los Angeles, with homes destroyed and major roads closed.

Priyanka Chopra, who lives in LA, has reacted to the incident and raised concerns about the safety of residents.

On Wednesday, she shared a glimpse of the fire on her Instagram Story and wrote, 'My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight.'

Photograph: Ringo Chiu/Reuters

She also posted videos of the Palisades fire, which has forced thousands of residents in Southern California to evacuate.

Authorities are scrambling to manage the situation, with widespread evacuations and emergency declarations.

The wildfire has burned more than 2,900 acres, and is blazing through nearly five football fields per minute. It has prompted an emergency declaration from Los Angeles officials, who warned that the worst is yet to come due to the 'tornado-like' winds complicating the firefighting efforts.

Photograph: Ringo Chiu/Reuters

The fire has also affected the Oscar nominations.

Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members opened on January 8 and was originally set to close on January 12. The deadline is now extended to January 14, as per Variety.

The nominations were originally scheduled to be announced on January 17, and has now moved to January 19.