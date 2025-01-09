HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'Hope We Are Safe'

'Hope We Are Safe'

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 09, 2025 10:21 IST

x

Photograph: Ringo Chiu/Reuters

The destructive Palisades fire is spreading rapidly across Los Angeles, with homes destroyed and major roads closed.

Priyanka Chopra, who lives in LA, has reacted to the incident and raised concerns about the safety of residents.

On Wednesday, she shared a glimpse of the fire on her Instagram Story and wrote, 'My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight.'

 

Photograph: Ringo Chiu/Reuters

She also posted videos of the Palisades fire, which has forced thousands of residents in Southern California to evacuate.

Authorities are scrambling to manage the situation, with widespread evacuations and emergency declarations.

The wildfire has burned more than 2,900 acres, and is blazing through nearly five football fields per minute. It has prompted an emergency declaration from Los Angeles officials, who warned that the worst is yet to come due to the 'tornado-like' winds complicating the firefighting efforts.

Photograph: Ringo Chiu/Reuters

The fire has also affected the Oscar nominations.

Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members opened on January 8 and was originally set to close on January 12. The deadline is now extended to January 14, as per Variety.

The nominations were originally scheduled to be announced on January 17, and has now moved to January 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Yash Gets Toxic On His Birthday
Yash Gets Toxic On His Birthday
'Shyam Had The Answer To Every Why'
'Shyam Had The Answer To Every Why'
Shah Rukh Khan: I Will Leave Films If...
Shah Rukh Khan: I Will Leave Films If...
Watch Out For Raveena Mini, Rasha
Watch Out For Raveena Mini, Rasha
What Priyanka Gandhi Told Kangana...
What Priyanka Gandhi Told Kangana...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Did You Know Farah Khan Is 60 Today?!

webstory image 2

Nvidia Uncovers Robot Training Tech

webstory image 3

Eat Dinner Early! Why? Read On!

VIDEOS

Chitrangda rocks effortless chic look at Mumbai Airport0:32

Chitrangda rocks effortless chic look at Mumbai Airport

Kangana spotted at Indian Idol set promoting 'Emergency'1:11

Kangana spotted at Indian Idol set promoting 'Emergency'

6 killed, dozens hurt in Tirupati temple stampede2:28

6 killed, dozens hurt in Tirupati temple stampede

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD