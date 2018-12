PIX: Ranveer, Arjun, Malaika at Christmas party

December 23, 2018 14:53 IST

The Yuletide season dawns in Bollywood!

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a Christmas party at his home and look who all turned up.

Check out the wedding band on Ranveer Singh!

Malaika Arora.

Arhaan Khan, Malaika and Arbaaz Khan's son.

Malaika left the party with who else but Arjun Kapoor :)), Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor (not seen in picture).

Giorgia Andriani with Arbaaz Khan.

Alvira Agnihotri with husband Atul Agnihotri.

Seema Khan.

Nirvaan Khan, Seema and Sohail Khan's son.

Amrita Arora Ladak with husband Shakeel Ladak.

Anil Kapoor.

Shibani Dandekar with Farhan Akhtar.

Zoya Akhtar.

Mouni Roy.

Kanika Kapoor.

Tusshar Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor with Arslan Goni.

Chunky Pandey.

Ananya Pandey.

Kapil 'Juno' Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra.

Karan Johar.

Pragya Yadav with husband Abhishek Kapoor.

Ayan Mukerji with Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Dino Morea.

Nandita Mahtani.

Twinkle Khanna, who celebrates her 46th birthday on December 29.

Twinkle with Anu Dewan and Sunny Dewan and Rinkie Khanna (not seen in picture).

Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi.

Kaajal Anand.

Shabina Khan.

Natasha Poonawalla with husband Adar Poonawalla.

Sunny Kaushal.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar