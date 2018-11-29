rediff.com

PIX: Priyanka and Nick off to Jodhpur

PIX: Priyanka and Nick off to Jodhpur

Last updated on: November 29, 2018 12:14 IST

Jodhpur, here we come!

After a puja and dinner in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew to Jodhpur for their wedding.

Donning traditional attire, the bride-to-be looked ecstatic as she posed for the media with Nick, who looked dapper in a brown leather jacket teamed with a white t-shirt and beige pants.

Also spotted at the airport were Priyanka's mum Dr Madhu Chopra, Nick's brother Joe Jonas, Joe's fiancee and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Priyanka and Nick will have a five-day wedding, which begins on Thursday.

Scenes from Jodhpur airport

 

Scenes from Mumbai airport:

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

