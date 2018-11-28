PIX: Pre-wedding puja for Priyanka-Nick

Last updated on: November 28, 2018 16:25 IST

The wedding countdown begins.

Before they headed to Rajasthan for their destination wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted outside her home in Mumbai.

The couple, it is reported, got together for a pre-wedding puja.

Not so long ago, Deepika Padukone had a Nandi puja at her parents' home in Bengaluru before jetting off to her Italian shaadi.

Nick's family, including brother Joe, was also spotted at the venue. We also spotted Armaan Malik.

Priyanka obviously doesn't mind the cameras, and waved out cheerfully.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar