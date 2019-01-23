PIX: Prateik Babbar weds!

January 23, 2019 16:09 IST

Congratulations Prateik, Sanya!

Prateik Babbar, who will be seen next in Amazon Prime’s Web Series Four More Shots Please, has bid adieu to his bachelorhood.

The 32-year-old actor married his long-time girlfriend Sanya Sagar in Lucknow on January 23.

Sanya is the daughter of BSP leader Pawan Sagar.

The haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held the day before, with close friends and family in attendance.

Prateik’s older brother Aarya Babbar shares this picture on his Instagram story.

Prateik and Sanya sure look super excited on their big day!

The groom’s friend Pushkar Soni also posted a picture from mehendi ceremony, top right.

Adeet Deshmukh, a photographer friend of Prateik’s, shares this adorable picture of the actor drenched in haldi from head-to-toe.

And here’s the picture of the gorgeous bride, flashing her million dollar smile just before the wedding rituals begin.