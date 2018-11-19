PIX: Karan Johar's Students have a party!

November 19, 2018 14:15 IST

Happy birthday, Tara!

Though Tara Sutaria turns 23 on November 19, she threw a birthday bash for her new set of filmi friends a day earlier.

The young lass will make her debut in Student Of The Year 2, and her mentors made sure to join the celebrations.

Here's a look at the party pictures.

Tara's SOTY co-star, Tiger Shroff, makes his entry.

Karan Johar is producing Student Of The Year.

Ananya Pandey, the other Student, has formed a close bond with the birthday girl.

Director Punit Malhotra joins his actors for a picture.

Don't the SOTY 2 heroines look absolutely gorgeous?

We sure want to see more of Tara!

Ishaan Khatter arrived with his mum, Neelima Azim.

After SOTY, Tara will join the sets of Marjaavaan, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is directed by Mlap Zaveri, and he was invited too!

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar