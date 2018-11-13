PIX: Here's where Deepika-Ranveer will marry

November 13, 2018 14:04 IST

Step inside Deepika-Ranveer's fairy-tale wedding venue.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left for Italy over the weekend for their destination wedding.

The venue is reportedly the Villa del Balbianello in Lenno, overlooking Lake Como.

It's a favourite with the Hollywood crowd and has even in movies like Casino Royale and Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones (gulp at the last one!)

Italy has become a favoured Indian wedding destination -- ask Rani-Mukerji-Aditya Chopra and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli.

A 13th century Franciscan monastery, the Villa del Balbianello was converted into a villa in 1787. Today, it is maintained by the National Trust of Italy.

It's perfect for DeepVeer's fairy-tale wedding.

Haven't been invited? We bring you the pictures!

IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello, Lenno. Photograph: Kind courtesy MarkusMark/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: The Imbarcadero di Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy MarkusMark/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: The Loggia di Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy MarkusMark/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: The Mausoleo di Guido Monzino a Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy MarkusMark/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello, Lenno. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deror avi/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello, Lenno. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deror avi/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello, Lenno. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deror avi/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello, Lenno. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deror avi/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello, Lenno. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deror avi/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: View toward Isola Comacina, Ossuccio and Villa del Balbaniello from the Lake Como ferry after leaving Argegno. Photograph: Kind courtesy Daniel Case/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: Inside Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrzej Otrębski/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: Inside the Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrzej Otrębski/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: The Bibliothek or library. Photograph: Kind courtesy Henry Kellner/Wikimedia Commons

Photograph: Kind courtesy Henry Kellner/Wikimedia Commons

Photograph: Kind courtesy Henry Kellner/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: The master bedroom. Photograph: Kind courtesy Henry Kellner/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: A path leading to the terrace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Henry Kellner/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: A breathtaking view of Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy Henry Kellner/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aloa/Wikimedia Commons