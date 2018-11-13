PIX: Here's where Deepika-Ranveer will marry

Step inside Deepika-Ranveer's fairy-tale wedding venue.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left for Italy over the weekend for their destination wedding.
The venue is reportedly the Villa del Balbianello in Lenno, overlooking Lake Como.
It's a favourite with the Hollywood crowd and has even in movies like Casino Royale and Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones (gulp at the last one!)
Italy has become a favoured Indian wedding destination -- ask Rani-Mukerji-Aditya Chopra and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli.
A 13th century Franciscan monastery, the Villa del Balbianello was converted into a villa in 1787. Today, it is maintained by the National Trust of Italy.
It's perfect for DeepVeer's fairy-tale wedding.
Haven't been invited? We bring you the pictures!
IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello, Lenno. Photograph: Kind courtesy MarkusMark/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: The Imbarcadero di Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy MarkusMark/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: The Loggia di Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy MarkusMark/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: The Mausoleo di Guido Monzino a Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy MarkusMark/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello, Lenno. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deror avi/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello, Lenno. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deror avi/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello, Lenno. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deror avi/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello, Lenno. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deror avi/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello, Lenno. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deror avi/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: View toward Isola Comacina, Ossuccio and Villa del Balbaniello from the Lake Como ferry after leaving Argegno. Photograph: Kind courtesy Daniel Case/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: Inside Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrzej Otrębski/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: Inside the Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrzej Otrębski/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: The Bibliothek or library. Photograph: Kind courtesy Henry Kellner/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Henry Kellner/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Henry Kellner/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: The master bedroom. Photograph: Kind courtesy Henry Kellner/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: A path leading to the terrace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Henry Kellner/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: A breathtaking view of Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy Henry Kellner/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: The Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aloa/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: An aerial view of the Villa del Balbianello. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeroen Komen/Wikimedia Commons
