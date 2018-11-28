FIRST PIX: Deepika-Ranveer at their Mumbai reception!

November 28, 2018 22:19 IST

Like DeepVeer's latest wedding look?

Newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a stunning picture at their Mumbai reception at the Grand Hyatt hotel on November 28.

After dazzling in Sabyasachi for her various bridal looks, Deepika chose Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for her Bollywood night out.

Ranveer's choice was Rohit Bal, who had designed the star's outfit for the Bengaluru reception as well. Don't miss his matching shoes!

The couple twinned in white and gold and seemed to only have eyes for each other.

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared the details of Dips'outfit on Instagram, writing that the bride was an 'absolute dream in this gorgeous ivory and gold chikankari ensemble'.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar