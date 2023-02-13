Pathaan Still Going Strong At Box Office

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

Only Pathaan has been bringing audiences to the theatres for more than two weeks now.

Monday is the 20th day of release for the film, and it's still scoring in excess of Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million), with the weekend showing a good jump all over again.

As a result, around Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) were accumulated between Friday to Sunday.

Audiences still have an appetite for the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer and that's what keeping the action thriller in theatres all these days.

IMAGE: Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in Shiv Shastri Balboa.

With no competition whatsoever (Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat and Faraaz could barely survive their weekend and now, Shiv Shastri Balboa is going through something similar with its restricted release), Pathaan is enjoying all the attention.

This may have been different had Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada stuck to its original plans of releasing on February 10 rather than moving ahead by a week.

So far, the Yash Raj production has netted Rs 489 crore* (Rs 4.89 billion), which has been crossed by only one film in history so far: Baahubali: The Conclusion.

This week would be interesting since the race to go past the Rs 500 crore mark is on.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources