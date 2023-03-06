News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Pathaan Breaks All Box Office Records

Pathaan Breaks All Box Office Records

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
March 06, 2023 10:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shah Rukh Khan is probably feeling like the king of the world now.

Pathaan has broken all records that ever existed for a Bollywood film.

From being the biggest opener to being the fastest entrant into the Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore (Rs 1 billion, 2 billion, 3 billion) club to going past the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) mark with ease to opening the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) club for Bollywood and now crossing the lifetime collections of the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 511 crore/Rs 5.11 billion), Pathaan has done it all.

Shah Rukh was previously seen in 2018's Zero and the long break did a lot of good for him.

This success also reaffirmed the fact that superstars never go away.

With the right kind of packaging, the perfect promotion and marketing push coupled with an aggressive release strategy, they come back to right where they belong -- the top!

 

The film's overall collections stand close to Rs 534 crore (Rs 5.34 billion) while the Hindi version alone finds itself over the Rs 516 crore (Rs 5.16 billion) mark.

This has happened courtesy yet another superb weekend, which saw over Rs 5.50 crore (Rs 55 million) coming in. With no other release last week, it saw no competition.

Pathaan is certainly not going away anywhere soon, especially with the reduced ticket prices strategy. It will benefit further from the Holi holiday even though Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar arrives on Wednesday.

One can expect another Rs 3 crore-Rs 4 crore (Rs 30 million-Rs 40 million) to be added to the film's total before the seventh week begins.

Pathaan has now set the benchmark for how big a Bollywood film can go.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 would be expected to emulate this feat when it comes up for release.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
JOGINDER TUTEJA
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Shooting Rani's Next Was Challenging
Why Shooting Rani's Next Was Challenging
Scene That Made Manoj Bajpayee Nervous
Scene That Made Manoj Bajpayee Nervous
'Everyone can't be Shah Rukh Khan'
'Everyone can't be Shah Rukh Khan'
Is She India's Hottest Model?
Is She India's Hottest Model?
Nagaland heading for opposition-mukt govt
Nagaland heading for opposition-mukt govt
Pathaan Breaks All Box Office Records
Pathaan Breaks All Box Office Records
Umesh Pal case: Another accused killed in encounter
Umesh Pal case: Another accused killed in encounter

More like this

The Only Time Sridevi Praised Herself

The Only Time Sridevi Praised Herself

'Didn't get work because I was Paresh Rawal's son'

'Didn't get work because I was Paresh Rawal's son'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances