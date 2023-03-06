Pathaan Breaks All Box Office Records

Shah Rukh Khan is probably feeling like the king of the world now.

Pathaan has broken all records that ever existed for a Bollywood film.

From being the biggest opener to being the fastest entrant into the Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore (Rs 1 billion, 2 billion, 3 billion) club to going past the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) mark with ease to opening the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) club for Bollywood and now crossing the lifetime collections of the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 511 crore/Rs 5.11 billion), Pathaan has done it all.

Shah Rukh was previously seen in 2018's Zero and the long break did a lot of good for him.

This success also reaffirmed the fact that superstars never go away.

With the right kind of packaging, the perfect promotion and marketing push coupled with an aggressive release strategy, they come back to right where they belong -- the top!

The film's overall collections stand close to Rs 534 crore (Rs 5.34 billion) while the Hindi version alone finds itself over the Rs 516 crore (Rs 5.16 billion) mark.

This has happened courtesy yet another superb weekend, which saw over Rs 5.50 crore (Rs 55 million) coming in. With no other release last week, it saw no competition.

Pathaan is certainly not going away anywhere soon, especially with the reduced ticket prices strategy. It will benefit further from the Holi holiday even though Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar arrives on Wednesday.

One can expect another Rs 3 crore-Rs 4 crore (Rs 30 million-Rs 40 million) to be added to the film's total before the seventh week begins.

Pathaan has now set the benchmark for how big a Bollywood film can go.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 would be expected to emulate this feat when it comes up for release.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.