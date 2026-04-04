Panchayat 5 Filming Begins

The much-loved OTT series Panchayat promises fresh challenges for Abhishek as he navigates a vengeful leadership and unfinished business in Phulera while still aspiring to complete his MBA.

IMAGE: A scene from Panchayat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video/Instagram

Key Points Filming for Panchayat 5 has commenced, with Prime Video sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses.

The new season will continue Abhishek's story, focusing on his struggles with a difficult work environment under new, vengeful leadership.

Abhishek must address unfinished matters in Phulera before he can pursue his dream of an MBA.

IMAGE: A scene from Panchayat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video/Instagram

Lights, camera, and action! The shooting for the popular OTT series Panchayat 5 has commenced.

On Friday, Amazon Prime Video shared BTS pictures from the sets of the fifth season.

IMAGE: A scene from Panchayat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video/Instagram

'6 years of being in Phulera and never wanting to leave #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Now Filming,' the streamer captioned the post.

Abhishek's Continuing Journey in Phulera

IMAGE: A scene from Panchayat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video/Instagram

Since its debut in 2020, Panchayat has steadily grown into one of India's most beloved series, winning hearts across seasons.

The new season will continue the story of Abhishek and the people of Phulera.

IMAGE: A scene from Panchayat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video/X

According to the makers, the upcoming season will show Abhishek facing a difficult work environment under a new and vengeful leadership.

IMAGE: A scene from Panchayat. Photograph: Amazon Prime Video/X

While he prepares to move ahead with his dream of pursuing an MBA, he must first settle some unfinished matters in the village of Phulera.

Production Details and Star Cast

IMAGE: A scene from Panchayat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video/X

Panchayat is produced by The Viral Fever and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The story is written by Chandan Kumar.

IMAGE: A scene from Panchayat. Photograph: Amazon Prime Video/X

The series stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role.

The show also features Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Saanvika, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak and Sunita Rajwar in important roles.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff