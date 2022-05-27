STRANGER THINGS. HORROR. ACTION

This week on OTT is only about three things -- entertainment, entertainment, entertainment. Sukanya Verma proves it here:

Stranger Things Season 4

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

<

The evil forces at Hawkins refuse to let Eleven and her friends live in peace in the elaborate, entertaining first volume of the much-awaited fourth season.

Its concluding two episodes aka Volume 2 come out in July.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

As part of Star Wars ever expanding franchise, Ewan McGregor slips into the role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi once again in this eponymous television series. Only time he's in exile and not quite done with the Skywalkers.

Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Things are exactly the way he left them learns a man on visiting his behind-the-times village in this quirky yet thought-provoking new offering from SonyLiv.

Paris, 13th District

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: French (with subtitles)

Millennial love and relationships forms the focus of this sexy, black and white take by Jacques Audiard inspired by cartoonist Adrian Tomine's stories.

Attack: Part 1

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

What happens when John Abraham and Artificial Intelligence combine? Brace yourself for a Bollywood brand of super soldier and the customary dishoom dishoom.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara fulfill every man's ultimate fantasy in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal where two pretty women fall for the same guy.

The Lost City

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Sandra Bullock plays the author of romantic adventures, Channing Tatum is the hunky hero gracing the cover of those books while Daniel Radcliffe pitches in as the billionaire who kidnaps her.

Throw in an ancient treasure and The Lost City promises to be a wild ride.

Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Four individuals must rally together for the sake of justice after they cross paths at a graveyard in this horror comedy.

Toolsidas Junior

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Sanjay Dutt and the late Rajiv Kapoor come together in this feel-good drama about a kid trying to reclaim his father's legacy by learning the tricks and technique of snooker.

Escaype Live

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Siddharth and Javed Jafferey provide some star attraction in this dark series about how a fortune changing social media-virtual reality app teases the fate of its six tempted individuals.

Heropanti 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Tiger Shroff's spy, hacker, six-pack flaunting fighter takes on a queer Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his crime syndicate in this mindless action movie.