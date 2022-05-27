STRANGER THINGS. HORROR. ACTION

This week on OTT is only about three things -- entertainment, entertainment, entertainment. Sukanya Verma proves it here:
Stranger Things Season 4
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
<
The evil forces at Hawkins refuse to let Eleven and her friends live in peace in the elaborate, entertaining first volume of the much-awaited fourth season.
Its concluding two episodes aka Volume 2 come out in July.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: English
As part of Star Wars ever expanding franchise, Ewan McGregor slips into the role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi once again in this eponymous television series. Only time he's in exile and not quite done with the Skywalkers.
Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
Things are exactly the way he left them learns a man on visiting his behind-the-times village in this quirky yet thought-provoking new offering from SonyLiv.
Paris, 13th District
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: French (with subtitles)
Millennial love and relationships forms the focus of this sexy, black and white take by Jacques Audiard inspired by cartoonist Adrian Tomine's stories.
Attack: Part 1
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
What happens when John Abraham and Artificial Intelligence combine? Brace yourself for a Bollywood brand of super soldier and the customary dishoom dishoom.
Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara fulfill every man's ultimate fantasy in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal where two pretty women fall for the same guy.
The Lost City
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream
Language: English
Sandra Bullock plays the author of romantic adventures, Channing Tatum is the hunky hero gracing the cover of those books while Daniel Radcliffe pitches in as the billionaire who kidnaps her.
Throw in an ancient treasure and The Lost City promises to be a wild ride.
Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Four individuals must rally together for the sake of justice after they cross paths at a graveyard in this horror comedy.
Toolsidas Junior
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Sanjay Dutt and the late Rajiv Kapoor come together in this feel-good drama about a kid trying to reclaim his father's legacy by learning the tricks and technique of snooker.
Escaype Live
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Siddharth and Javed Jafferey provide some star attraction in this dark series about how a fortune changing social media-virtual reality app teases the fate of its six tempted individuals.
Heropanti 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Tiger Shroff's spy, hacker, six-pack flaunting fighter takes on a queer Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his crime syndicate in this mindless action movie.