Rediff.com  » Movies » Time For Your Weekly Bollywood Quiz Fix!

Time For Your Weekly Bollywood Quiz Fix!

By SUKANYA VERMA
April 27, 2023 12:44 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Alright, ready for a session of your very own QPL -- Quiz Premiere League.

Score a perfect 10 on 10 by identifying the right movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Dushman
B. Khauff
C. Andolan
  B. Khauff
 
A. Dilwale
B. Raabta
C. Shehzaada
  A. Dilwale
 
A. Khiladi 420
B. Daag: The Fire
C. Pardes
  B. Daag: The Fire
 
A. Motichoor Chakhnachoor
B. Ghoomketu
C. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
  A. Motichoor Chakhnachoor
 
A. Rashmi Rocket
B. Naam Shabana
C. Dobaaraa
  A. Rashmi Rocket
 
A. Shakalaka Boom Boom
B. Nanhe Jaisalmer
C. Apne
  C. Apne
 
A. Sapoot
B. Khuddar
C. Krishna
  B. Khuddar
 
A. Patthar Ke Phool
B. Dilwale
C. Saajan Ki Baahon Mein
  A. Patthar Ke Phool
 
A. Hu Tu Tu
B. Wajood
C. Yeshwant
  B. Wajood
 
A. Masterji
B. Tohfa
C. Mawaali
  C. Mawaali
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
