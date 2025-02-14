OTT This Week: Romance, Revenge, Robots

Romance, revenge and robots, Sukanya Verma lists everything that's there on OTT this week.

My Fault: London

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Unexpected attraction takes hold of an American teenager after she arrives in London in her mum's new marital home and feels drawn towards her stepbrother in the British adaptation of the Spanish novel, Culpa Mia.

Marco

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

One of the most violent action thrillers to emerge from Malayalam cinema, Marcomlives up to the hype, unravelling the grisly world of gangsters and the gold mafia.

Kadhalikka Neramillai

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

An architect from Chennai determined to be a single mum and an engineer from Bengaluru still picking the threads from a broken heart strike an unexpected bond in Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi's exploration of modern relationships.

Dhoom Dhaam

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi portray a newlywed couple discovering each other's best and worst over the course of their wedding night while running for dear lives from corrupt cops chasing them in pursuit of a mysterious Charlie.

Pyaar Testing

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A potential arranged marriage match tests each other's compatibility in the most amusing ways in ZEE's new rom-com series.

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Curious to see if Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthy's daughter Kaveri will forward the family legacy? Check out her debut in the Cambridge-set teenybopper romance, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.

Melo Movie

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A film director and movie critic engage in bittersweet banter and unresolved romance issues from their past in Melo Movie starring Parasite's Choi Woo-shik and Strong Girl Bong-Soon's Park Bo-young.

Pyaar Ka Professor

Where to watch? AmazonMXPlayer

Language: Hindi

A man well-versed in the art of attraction takes inept romantics under his wing only to find himself in a soup as well as need of intervention in and as Pyaar Ka Professor.

Newtopia

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Jisoo, of the South Korean girl band Blackpink fame, headlines the new K-drama centred around a zombie outbreak in the country.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's time to return to the ever sprawling Witcher universe in its animated avatar in a brand new spin off, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep wherein its hero navigates an age-old clash between humans and merpeople.

Subservience

Where to watch? Lionsgate Play

Language: English

The dangers of AI come to light when a helpful android takes a horrific turn and turns a couple's life upside down in the Megan Fox-led sci-fi thriller.