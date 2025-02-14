OTT This Week: Romance, Revenge, Robots

Romance, revenge and robots, Sukanya Verma lists everything that's there on OTT this week.
My Fault: London
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Unexpected attraction takes hold of an American teenager after she arrives in London in her mum's new marital home and feels drawn towards her stepbrother in the British adaptation of the Spanish novel, Culpa Mia.
Marco
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
One of the most violent action thrillers to emerge from Malayalam cinema, Marcomlives up to the hype, unravelling the grisly world of gangsters and the gold mafia.
Kadhalikka Neramillai
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
An architect from Chennai determined to be a single mum and an engineer from Bengaluru still picking the threads from a broken heart strike an unexpected bond in Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi's exploration of modern relationships.
Dhoom Dhaam
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi portray a newlywed couple discovering each other's best and worst over the course of their wedding night while running for dear lives from corrupt cops chasing them in pursuit of a mysterious Charlie.
Pyaar Testing
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
A potential arranged marriage match tests each other's compatibility in the most amusing ways in ZEE's new rom-com series.
Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Curious to see if Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthy's daughter Kaveri will forward the family legacy? Check out her debut in the Cambridge-set teenybopper romance, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.
Melo Movie
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A film director and movie critic engage in bittersweet banter and unresolved romance issues from their past in Melo Movie starring Parasite's Choi Woo-shik and Strong Girl Bong-Soon's Park Bo-young.
Pyaar Ka Professor
Where to watch? AmazonMXPlayer
Language: Hindi
A man well-versed in the art of attraction takes inept romantics under his wing only to find himself in a soup as well as need of intervention in and as Pyaar Ka Professor.
Newtopia
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Jisoo, of the South Korean girl band Blackpink fame, headlines the new K-drama centred around a zombie outbreak in the country.
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
It's time to return to the ever sprawling Witcher universe in its animated avatar in a brand new spin off, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep wherein its hero navigates an age-old clash between humans and merpeople.
Subservience
Where to watch? Lionsgate Play
Language: English
The dangers of AI come to light when a helpful android takes a horrific turn and turns a couple's life upside down in the Megan Fox-led sci-fi thriller.